DIA news: What's on fire near Denver International Airport? Smoke videos spark concern

A video shared on X by a user from outside and some distance away from the airport appeared to show thick black smoke rising into the air.

A fire was reportedly spotted near Denver International Airport on Saturday, as videos shared across social media appeared to capture massive columns of smoke billowing into the sky from an area near the airport.

The user captioned the post: “What’s going on at Denver International Airport? It’s on fire??”

Officials have not yet determined or disclosed the cause of the reported fire, and there is currently no clear indication as to whether the blaze has had any impact on operations at the airport.

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Additionally, authorities have not released an official statement providing details about the incident or its potential consequences.

Meteorologist shares details However, 9News Senior Meteorologist Chris Bianchi reported on the incident and provided details regarding the suspected cause of the fire, along with additional information related to the situation near the airport.

“New brush fire just north of @DENAirport is producing a bunch of smoke near DIA. Fire is called the 120 fire, appx 1 acre in size last check. Unfortunately gusting to 47 at DIA at the moment…not good…Airport impacts appear to be mostly limited at the moment though,” Bianchi posted on X.