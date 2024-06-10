 PCS-2023: Applicant requests to view answer sheet, asked to come after one year - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCS-2023: Applicant requests to view answer sheet, asked to come after one year

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 10, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The PCS (Main) examination-2023 for 4,047 candidates who cleared the PCS (preliminary) exam-2023 was conducted between September 26 and 29, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), often citing its stance on the welfare of competitive students, at times does not shy away from testing their patience as well.

UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)
UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

The latest case involves the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2023, commonly known as PCS-2023.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Rohit Singh, a candidate appeared in the PCS (Main) examination-2023 and then applied under the Right to Information (RTI) Act-2005 to view his answer sheet. Much to his shock, the commission has asked him to come after a year to view it.

The final results of PCS-2023 were declared on January 23 by the UPPSC. Dissatisfied with his result of the main examination, Rohit Singh sent a request letter on May 2, 2024 to view his answer sheets under the RTI Act. The UPPSC received this letter on May 15, 2024.

The public information officer of the commission, Durgesh Kumar, informed Rohit on May 30 in a letter, a copy of which is with HT, to be present at the commission’s office on May 15, 2025, at 3 pm to view his answer sheet. The letter makes plain that he will be allowed a maximum of 30 minutes for this purpose.

The PCS (Main) examination-2023 for 4,047 candidates who cleared the PCS (preliminary) exam-2023 was conducted between September 26 and 29, 2023. The result of the main examination was declared on December 22, 2023. Out of 451 eligible candidates, 448 had appeared for the interview and 251 candidates were declared successful. Due to non-availability of eligible candidates, two posts of Technical Assistant (Geography) (one each of OBC and SC) were left vacant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / PCS-2023: Applicant requests to view answer sheet, asked to come after one year
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On