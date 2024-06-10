PCS-2023: Applicant requests to view answer sheet, asked to come after one year

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), often citing its stance on the welfare of competitive students, at times does not shy away from testing their patience as well. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

The latest case involves the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2023, commonly known as PCS-2023.

Rohit Singh, a candidate appeared in the PCS (Main) examination-2023 and then applied under the Right to Information (RTI) Act-2005 to view his answer sheet. Much to his shock, the commission has asked him to come after a year to view it.

The final results of PCS-2023 were declared on January 23 by the UPPSC. Dissatisfied with his result of the main examination, Rohit Singh sent a request letter on May 2, 2024 to view his answer sheets under the RTI Act. The UPPSC received this letter on May 15, 2024.

The public information officer of the commission, Durgesh Kumar, informed Rohit on May 30 in a letter, a copy of which is with HT, to be present at the commission’s office on May 15, 2025, at 3 pm to view his answer sheet. The letter makes plain that he will be allowed a maximum of 30 minutes for this purpose.

The PCS (Main) examination-2023 for 4,047 candidates who cleared the PCS (preliminary) exam-2023 was conducted between September 26 and 29, 2023. The result of the main examination was declared on December 22, 2023. Out of 451 eligible candidates, 448 had appeared for the interview and 251 candidates were declared successful. Due to non-availability of eligible candidates, two posts of Technical Assistant (Geography) (one each of OBC and SC) were left vacant.