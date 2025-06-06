To put a check on land mafia indulging in illegal plotting of land in low lying areas besides on the outskirts of the city, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has prepared a list of such illegal plotting of land being done in identified areas of the city. PDA prepares list of illegal plotting, razes boundary walls

According to zonal officer of Zone 2 of the development authority Vinay Kumar Diwedi, illegal plotting is a growing problem for PDA, which the land sharks carry out without a sanctioned map of the development authority.

“We do not demolish houses constructed illegally without a proper sanctioned map of PDA. We only seal such under-construction houses and make owners of such buildings get a map sanctioned from the development authority. We also do not have any exact number of under-construction structures sealed or boundary walls demolished in the last six months in Zone 2,” he added.

As per the official, maximum cases of illegal plotting are reported from areas including Kathaula, Ghausnagar, Kareli, Bhiti, etc most of which are located on the outskirts of the city.

“These land sharks get boundary walls on such plots constructed during night time as there is no one to check the same. However, our network of junior engineers and other staff keep a track of the same and get the boundary walls on plots, not having a sanctioned map demolished,” he said.

He further informed that a list of such illegal plotting was also being made in Zone 5 of the development authority including areas of Jhunsi, Andhawan, etc.

It may be mentioned that during floods every year, hundreds of families residing in low lying areas of Chota Baghada, Kareli, Ghaus Nagar, Shivkuti, Mehendauri, etc, get trapped, resulting in district administration undertaking the mammoth exercise of shifting such families to safer places and making staying arrangements for such families at schools turned into shelter homes. This entire annual problem is an outcome of illegal plotting done by land sharks.