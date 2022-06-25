PDA serves notice to riot accused to show cause why demolition should not be carried out
The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has served a show cause notice to Shah Alam, a key accused of the June 10 violence and arson that had rocked the Atala area after the Friday prayers. Locals claimed that the show-cause notice reached Shah Alam’s house, located at Gausnagar, in Kareli locality, on Saturday.
The notice asks the owner to appear himself or through an authorised lawyer before the zonal officer on June 29 at 11 am and reply to the notice as to why a demolition order should not be issued against the construction.
Since the June 10 violence, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Shah Alam has been on the run and the Prayagraj police has been on the lookout for him. A non-bailable warrant is also out against him and four other accused in connection with the June 10 violence.
The show cause notice, dated June 14, has been issued by the PDA zonal officer-2, Ajay Kumar, in the name of Syed Maqsood Ahmed, brother of Shah Alam, and states that the construction of the house has been undertaken in violation of the set norms under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Ordinance, 1973. The notice cites illegal constructions on a 40x50 feet area on the ground floor and first floor covering the road winding and setback areas.
PDA officials termed the serving of the notice as a routine affair. “The notice has not been issued against any particular individual. We have served over 50 notices to various people for illegal constructions. These people to whom the notices have been sent should contact the PDA and get their maps passed and pay the fines which have been fixed. If a person fails to act and continues to reside in an illegally constructed house, action as per norms would be taken against him/her,” said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman, PDA.
Two days after the June 10 violence, PDA backed by heavy police force had demolished the house of Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump, a businessman and an office-bearer of Welfare Party of India at Ashiyana colony, in Kareli, on June 12. Javed, who has been arrested and granted police remand for questioning, has been cited by the Prayagraj police as a key facilitator of the June 10 violence. The PDA had served him with a demolition notice dated June 10, 2022 just before undertaking the demolition.
‘Drunk’ teenager rams bike into parked truck, dies; two friends injured
New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends (both 12-years-old) were severely injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked truck near Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The two injured teenagers are undergoing treatment, police said. The motorcycle belongs to a man known to the deceased, and he will be booked soon for allowing a minor to ride it, said police.
Sisodia reviews road infra; training workshop to be held for junior PWD engineers
New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to organise a training workshop for junior engineers (JEs) of the Public Works Department to educate them on road infrastructure development across the city, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, on Saturday. Sisodia also held a review meeting with PWD's senior officials and junior engineers to seek suggestions on the future course of action on road development in Delhi.
Two prisoners arrested for extortion
Two prisoners lodged in Tihar jail have been arrested for threatening a businessman over the phone and trying to extort ₹50 lakh from gangster Hashim Baba's, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The two men were identified as Aas Mohammed, alias Aashu Khan, and Danish, alias Tigga, both of whom are alleged members of gangster Hashim Baba's criminal syndicate. The gang, which largely operates out of north-east Delhi, has been involved in robberies, extortion and contract killings.
Anti-Narcotics Day: Marijuana consumption on the rise among youngsters
With night life returning to pre-Covid times, cases of cannabis consumption and drug peddling have increased in the first half of the current year. The anti-narcotics cell of Pune has registered 29 cases with marijuana (ganja) abuse topping the list with 203kg confiscated in 19 cases. In 2020, the total cases registered by the anti-narcotics cell of Pune was 62 and the count was 47 in 2021.
High pollution and extreme temperatures in Delhi can severely impact health in outdoor workers: IIT study finds
New Delhi: Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures and high pollution severely impacts people's health in the national capital, a study led by scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati has found. Researchers surveyed 283 people for the study, which included auto-rickshaw drivers, street vendors and sweepers, who have to spend the most part of their day outdoors and are constantly exposed to pollution, co-author Suresh Jain, professor at IIT Tirupati said.
