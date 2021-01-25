Pedestrian killed in accident on Pune-Nashik road
PUNE A pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while crossing Pune-Nashik road on Sunday evening.
The deceased man has been identified as Gyan Bahadur Jograj Madai, according to police.
The accused man has been identified as Mahesh Namdev Pawar, a resident of Supe in Parner area of Ahmednagar, who was driving the vehicle registered at Ahmednagar.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mohan Dharamsingh Bohra (25), a resident of Nanekarvasti area where the accident took place.
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337, 338, 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RTE notification: Online admission form available beginning February 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With rise in private hostel fee, students struggle to make ends meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedestrian killed in accident on Pune-Nashik road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commissioner among three from Pune to bag police medals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune divisional office receives 400 objections to merger of 23 villages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune city experiences warm winter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport’s scale model grabs attention of people at Noida haat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA comes up with new plan to expedite process of issuing deeds to residents of unauthorised colonies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doorstep delivery of rations in Delhi by March this year: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police says it will ensure that farmers stick to rally route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No end to sanitation crisis as talks between North MCD staff and mayor fail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intensive checks lead to 98 mins waiting at Chawri Bazar Metro station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, 250 fliers departing from Delhi airport for Netherlands undergo Covid testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal on road to progress from model to number 1 state: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: DMK to form dept to solve people’s grievances in 100 days if elected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox