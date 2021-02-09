Penpa Tsering wins first round of Tibetan elections

Former speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile Penpa Tsering emerged as the frontrunner for the sikyong (president) post of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) after winning the preliminary round of general election, 2021, on Monday.

CTA chief election commissioner Wangdu Tsering, accompanied by additional commissioners Geshema Delek Wangmo and Sonam Gyaltsen, declared the result for the first round, polling for which was held on January 3, at a press conference in Dharamshala on Monday.

Of more than 82,000 registered Tibetan voters, over 60,000 cast their ballots in the preliminary round.

Tsering, who lost to present president Lobsang Sangay in the 2016 elections, polled 24,488 votes against his nearest rival, Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang (Kaydor), who was at the second spot with 14,544 votes.

Kaydor has been a special adviser to Sangay and the Dalai Lama’s representative to North America.

Former home minister Dolma Gyari polled 13,363 votes and Dongchung Ngodup, the Dalai Lama’s representative in New Delhi, bagged 10,200 votes.

There were eight candidates in the fray for the sikyong’s post. The election commission will declare the two finalists for the final round of elections on March 21, polling for which will be held on April 11.

“The electoral process for the final round of the sikyong election and members of the 17th Tibetan parliament-in-exile will be announced on March 21. Until the announcement, no campaigning by the candidates, supporters or public is allowed,” said Wangdu Tsering.

He said the preliminary election in January saw a record voter turnout of 76.78%, which he said was the highest till date. Tibetans from 26 countries went to the polls through the facilitation of 57 local election commissions around the world.