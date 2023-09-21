People being misled in name of caste, religion for political gain: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that for political motives, people are being misled in the name of religion and caste as part of a conspiracy to ensure they don’t ask questions about the daily problems they face. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed ‘Mahila Samridhi Sammelan’ in Chhattisgarh’s Durg on Thursday (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

“Values in politics have changed. Sentiments of people are being used for political motives. People are being misled in the name of caste and religion as part of a political conspiracy so they don’t ask basic questions,” she said in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Gandhi was addressing a ‘Mahila Samridhi Sammelan’ in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district organised by the Bhupesh Baghel government.

She attacked the Centre for not talking about unemployment and price rise even as industrialist friends were making Rs.1,600 crore per day.

”He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) doesn’t answer why farmers are earning Rs.27 per day while his industrialist friends are making Rs.1,600 crore per day,” the Congress leader claimed.

On the recently concluded G20 events in New Delhi, Gandhi said the G20 events held by the PM Modi-led government were good as they enhanced the pride of the country, but questioned the expenditure on some fronts.

Addressing 200,000 women in Bhilai, Gandhi attacked the central government, saying the poor and middle class in this country are suffering due to inflation.

Claiming that Rs.27,000 crore has been spent for Yashobhoomi (international convention centre), Rs.20,000 crore for the new Parliament building and Rs.8000 crore each for two aircraft, Gandhi said the PM does not have answer on bad conditions of the roads, employment scarcity and price rise.

Gandhi further urged people to support Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in the state for the development and welfare.

Gandhi said that the Congress government implemented policies keeping farmers, laborers, villagers and especially women at the centre.

Congress’ schemes provided employment to lakhs of women, tribals and villagers and strengthened their economic condition, she added.

Stating that the Congress government will ince again form the government in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said, “Chhattisgarh government has introduced a new model of development by keeping villages, poor and rural development at the centre of the economy. Today, every section of Chhattisgarh is happy.”

On the occasion, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the launch Chhattisgarh Mahtari Cultural Promotion Scheme (Chhattisgarh Mahtari Sanskritik Sanvardhan Yojana) in the state, aimed at promoting cultural and historical heritage and tourist places.