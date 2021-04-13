People violating home quarantine to face action

LUCKNOW The health department will take action against Covid positive patients who violate home quarantine. Such people, if found roaming outside, will be picked up, admitted to hospital and also face penal action.

“It is a punishable offence. If you are Covid positive and roaming outside, it is irresponsible behaviour and hence can calls for penal action,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional achief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Monday.

Across UP, there are 44,196 covid patients in home isolation, including 23,090 in Lucknow.

He said nigrani samitis need to keep a watch on people in home isolation so that they do not spread infection. “We, as individuals, have to contribute to efforts to break the infection chain,” he added.

Prasad said people are allowed home isolation keeping in view their health condition, hence they should follow the protocol for home isolation. “They are being monitored,” said Prasad.

As per the Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, there are penalties for disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act that is simple imprisonment for 6 months or fine of ₹1000 or both.