News / Cities / Others / Disobedience movement launched in Manipur to protest govts’ alleged inaction

Disobedience movement launched in Manipur to protest govts’ alleged inaction

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Meanwhile, the women vendors of Imphal have called for a shut down of markets to express their condolences to those who died in the fresh violence in Bishnupur district

A ‘People’s Disobedience Movement’ has been launched across Manipur by the Committee on Mass Protest against Assam Rifles to protest both the state and central governments’ alleged inability to pay due attention to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The ‘disobedience movement’ has been launched by the Committee on Mass Protest against Assam Rifles. (AFP)
The ‘disobedience movement’ has been launched by the Committee on Mass Protest against Assam Rifles. (AFP)

“As both the central government and the state government have shown little respect to the people’s voice, citizens need not obey the government,” said a functionary of the Committee.

Meanwhile, the women vendors of Manipur’s capital Imphal called for a shut down of markets on Saturday to express their condolences to those who died in the fresh violence at Naransena and Thamnapokpi areas in Bishnupur district and to extend solidarity to the injured.

During the movement, all employees of the central government and state government have been to stop attending office.

The shutdown in Imphal markets was called by women vendors of four women markets in the state Capital.

The Khwamband Keithel, the main market in Imphal including the iconic Nupi Keithel (women’s markets), wore a desolate look since early morning while movement of passenger service vehicles, except private ones, were off the road.

The commercial areas of Imphal town, where the banks and other establishments are located, also remained closed in view of the shutdown and the disobedience movement.

The fresh violence started from Tuesday onwards after armed miscreants from hills shot a farmer who came to spray his rice fields along with a farmer colleague at Naransena area under Bishnupur district. The farmer sustained a bullet injury, but survived.

Till date, eight people were killed and more than a dozen others including two security men were injured in the fresh violence that started on Tuesday.

The state authorities have deployed armed and unarmed security forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces and Rapid Action Force at strategic areas of Imphal and its adjoining areas to avoid any unwanted incidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out