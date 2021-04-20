IND USA
Petitioner seeks Kashi-court like excavation order for Sri Krishna Jamnbhoomi case
others

Petitioner seeks Kashi-court like excavation order for Sri Krishna Jamnbhoomi case

By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST

A petitioner in Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi case has moved an application seeking a court order like the one passed by the Varanasi court ordering scientific excavation at Shahi Masjid Eidgah in Mathura.

The court has fixed May 5 as the date for disposal of the case.

“There was a grand Sri Krishna Temple spread on 13.37 acre of land in Mathura which was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and idols were taken away to Agra Fort where they were buried under stairs in the Red Fort of Agra. In place of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi, Shahi Masjid Eidgah was brought up,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh, the petitioner and a lawyer in the case.

“The court in Varanasi has ordered ASI to excavate the evidence. We want similar order by Mathura Court asking the ASI to gather evidence by digging below the Shahi Masjid Eidgah in Mathura. The ASI will come across remains of temples on excavation and stones in wall,” said Singh.

An application in this regard was moved by Mahendra Pratap Singh in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division).

“We have urged the court to order excavation in the scientific manner through GPR and Zeo Radiology System to excavate the facts. A five-member committee with both Hindus and Muslims as members can also be formed for the excavation exercise,” he said.

