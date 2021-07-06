Petrol price rises to 105.92/l in Mumbai

The price of petrol in the city increased for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Inching closer to ₹106 per litre, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹105.92 on Monday after witnessing rise of 34 paise. There was no increase in the price of diesel in the city. Petrol price had crossed the ₹105-mark on Friday.

In Thane, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹106-mark and reached ₹106.04.

Fuel prices in the city have been on rise since May 3. On May 29, petrol price crossed the ₹100-mark in Mumbai and has been on a constant rise since then. In 34 days, the price of petrol has risen from ₹100 to ₹105.

In Maharashtra, the costliest petrol was available in Parbhani on Monday at ₹108.23 per litre, while the highest diesel price was recorded in Amaravati, where one litre of the fuel was priced at ₹98.37.

Petrol prices increased across metro cities and rest of the country too, on Monday. Inching closer to ₹100, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹99.86 in the national Capital while in Chennai the fuel’s price crossed the ₹100-mark and was available at ₹100.75 on Monday. In Hyderabad one litre of petrol was priced at ₹103.78.