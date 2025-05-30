Pharmacist doubles up as doctor to run a PHC in Prayagraj

For over five years, the daily turnout of 20 to 30 patients at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Prayagraj has been depending solely on a lone pharmacist—an unusual case highlighting administrative apathy. Primary Health Centre, Lalgopalganj wears a deserted look in the absence of a qualified doctor. (HT)

The pharmacist, posted at the PHC in Lalgopalganj area under Kaudihar development block of Soraon tehsil, has been unofficially doubling as a doctor, prescribing and dispensing medicines as per what he considers the best line of treatment.

As per reports, the medical officer in-charge (MOIC) of the PHC, Dr Amit Kumar, was attached to the District Hospital in Gautambuddha Nagar during the Covid pandemic in August 2020.

Since then, the MOIC has not returned to his original posting as the superintendent of the district hospital in Gautambuddha Nagar has refused to relieve him, citing a shortage of doctors at the hospital.

According to chief medical officer (CMO) Prayagraj, Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari, despite several letters sent to senior officials of the health department in Lucknow, no concrete action has been taken so far.

“Dr Amit Kumar continues to draw a salary for working in Prayagraj but has failed to join duties here, as he has not been relieved for over five years. Patients visiting the PHC are suffering, yet no action has been initiated by officials in Lucknow,” he said.

Dr Amit Kumar confirmed he was attached to the district hospital in Gautambuddha Nagar in August 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19. “I was sent on a temporary basis to manage the heavy rush of Covid-19 patients. But I haven’t received a relieving letter from the hospital superintendent since then due to the shortage of doctors,” he explained.

Rajesh Maurya, the pharmacist at the Lalgopalganj PHC, said, “Around 20 to 30 patients come daily. I dispense medicines to the best of my knowledge. Since the MOIC post has remained vacant for over five years, in serious cases, I refer patients to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Kaudihar, located around 20 km away.”

As per records, Dr Amit Kumar was appointed as MOIC of the Lalgopalganj PHC on July 3, 2020. He was later attached to the district hospital in Gautambuddha Nagar on August 29, 2020.

Dr Anurag Tiwari, superintendent of CHC Kaudihar, under which the PHC functions, confirmed the situation. “It’s true that the PHC has been running without a MOIC. The issue lies with higher authorities in Lucknow, who are not taking necessary steps. Sadly, it’s the patients who continue to suffer,” he said.

As per government norms, a PHC is established for a minimum population of 30,000.