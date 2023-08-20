News / Cities / Others / Physical classes in schools suspended in Dimapur due to conjunctivitis outbreak

Physical classes in schools suspended in Dimapur due to conjunctivitis outbreak

ByAlice Yhoshu
Aug 20, 2023 10:38 AM IST

The district administration of Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur on Saturday ordered the suspension of physical classes in schools for one week in view of the rising cases of conjunctivitis (eye flu) among school-going children.

(Representative Photo)
Deputy Commissioner Sachin Jaiswal issued an order on Saturday announcing the suspension of in-person classes in schools from August 21 to August 26 to contain the spread of infection among young students.

A notification was also issued advising the schools to explore alternate options like online classes during the said period.

According to the state programme officer at the National Blindness Control Program, Dr Hoito Sema, there have been reports of conjunctivitis cases from seven districts, with Dimapur recording more than 700 cases since July. Official reports from the other districts are awaited, Sema told HT.

Sema, who is currently in Dimapur to assess the situation, said most of the tested cases were viral infections while some were bacterial.

He informed that the health department has held consultative meetings with the department of school education and district administration and has recommended suspending physical classes to inhibit and mitigate further spreading.

“We don’t want to scare the public (with the notification for suspension of physical classes) but we want them to be careful and maintain good hygiene,” Dr Sema said.

It has been learnt that the first case of infection was reported in July from the Phek district by a security force personnel who returned from leave outside the state.

In the capital Kohima, some private hospitals have reported having 20-30 cases, mostly in school children and some adults who have been exposed to the infection.

As per health officials, besides Dimapur, up-to-date reports from Kohima, Zunheboto, Wokha, Mokokchung, Peren and Mon are expected within the next few days, only then a wider scenario of the outbreak can be made and preventive steps projected.

