Pimpri-Chinchwad police get 189K applications for 720 constable posts

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate has received a record 189,000 applications for 720 posts on the police constabulary.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramanath Pokale said, “We have received a record number of applications from aspirants for the post of police constable. Mumbai police had received around 150,000 applications, but our figure is much higher. The task of sorting the applications and the necessary process has been outsourced to a private party.”

The PCMC commissionerate had recently released an advertisement inviting applciations for vacancies pending since 2010.

The maths done by the PCMC police shows that currently every available post of a constable, there are 264 contenders.

The 720 posts will be filled as part of the first phase of a recruitment project for the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

A written online exam will take place in September, after which there is a physical test.

Navnath Bhadale (26), a graduate from Aurangabad who has applied said, “I know that a large number of applicants have applied. I lost my job during Covid and this can change my future.The private sector no job security, while a government job is a permanent one. Also I want to serve my country and the people by becoming a police constable.”