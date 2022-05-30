PK kicks off four-day yatra in Hajipur, hits out at nepotism in Bihar politics
PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday embarked on a four-day Jan Suraj Yatra from Hajipur in Vaishali district of Bihar— the region said to have evolved the concept of the republic in the world —to muster people’s support for his much-talked-about 3,500-kilometre padyatra (foot march) across Bihar.
During his public sensitisation campaign about the concept that prompted him to switch from being political strategist to a protagonist for political change, Kishor will have direct dialogue with ordinary citizens of the district at 40 different places.
“The task to make people break away from the state of political inertia is really a daunting one. It has been a scourge for people of Bihar,” Kishor told reporters before launching the public outreach programme as spadework for his main campaign starting on October 2.
“It’s an irony that power remained concentrated among 1,200-1,300 families in the last three decades in Bihar. These families used to call shots in politics, whosoever be the chief ministers. Bihar was among the best-governed states till the 1960s. Things changed for the worse after that. By the 1990s, Bihar came down at the bottom all development indices,” said Kishor, an IITian and native of Buxar.
Describing the downswing in the political journey of his home state, Kishore said that 23 years journey (from 1967 to 1990) was a phase of political instability. “Bihar saw more than 20 governments during that period,” he said.
Kishor, who came to the limelight for his strategic support to Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) return to power in 2014 with a stunning majority, had hit out at both chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, saying that the state left much to be desired despite the claims of good governance and social reforms by different parties.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
