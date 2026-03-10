Plan approved to tackle monsoon waterlogging in Prayagraj

: Officials have approved a major plan to set up pumping stations and strengthen stormwater infrastructure to address chronic waterlogging in low-lying areas of Prayagraj during the monsoon. The proposal has been prepared by the C&DS division of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban). It also includes five years of operation and maintenance to ensure the system functions effectively in the long term. (For representation only)

The decision was taken at a divisional-level coordination meeting on the Urban Flood Control and stormwater drainage scheme held on Monday. The meeting was chaired by divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal and focused on finding a lasting solution to the city’s recurring monsoon flooding.

District magistrate Manish Verma, PDA vice-chairman Rishiraj, municipal commissioner Sai Teja and other senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. Officials said the committee approved constructing dams, gates and pumping stations at selected points along major drains in coordination with the Municipal Corporation. The proposal has been prepared by the C&DS division of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban). It also includes five years of operation and maintenance to ensure the system functions effectively in the long term.

Officials noted that rapid urbanisation, population growth and construction on natural drainage paths have worsened the problem of waterlogging in the city. Traditional water channels have also been blocked, leading to flooding during heavy rainfall. Commissioner Agarwal directed that all proposed sites should be jointly inspected by senior officials before the work begins. She also asked officials to share design details with local ward residents and take their feedback to avoid problems during implementation.

The committee also decided that all works will follow the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal. Flow meters will be installed to monitor the amount of water being pumped out, and pump control panels will have remote monitoring systems. These systems will send real-time data to a central control room to improve monitoring and ensure quick action during heavy rainfall.