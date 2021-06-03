Plea in Delhi high court challenges CBSE Class 10 assessment pattern

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the response of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea challenging their evaluation pattern for Class 10 students.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Union education ministry, the directorate of education, Delhi government and CBSE, seeking their stand on the issue that was raised by an NGO, Justice for All.

The petition filed through advocate Khagesh Jha argues that the process of calculating the marks was “unconstitutional and requires to be modified”.

On May 18, HT reported that several schools in the national capital have raised concerns over the alternative evaluation method formulated by CBSE for Class 10 students, after their board exams were cancelled on April 14 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An association of over 400 Delhi private schools has also written to the CBSE requesting it to review the marking scheme.

On May 1, the CBSE released a special marking scheme for Class 10 students stating that their results will be tabulated based on their performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, and pre-board examination conducted by schools.

The board, however, said each school should keep a check on “inflation of marks” and award marks in consonance with its best performance in Class 10 in the last three academic years--2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

Challenging the pattern, the petition said, “The policy of moderating the average marks assessed by the school, based on the historical performance of the previous average result of the school, in terms of the best overall performance would be injustice to the students as the performance of school is not relatable in any manner with the performance of the student.”

It has also said that moderating the marks in consonance with the overall average score of the district, national and state average “was absolutely unreasonable, illogical and punitive for the students of a school which would appear in the board exams for the first time”, with no previous data of performance. The NGO has alleged that it can also lead to the manipulation of marks and exploitation, extortion of the students and parents.