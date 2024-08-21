Plot to defame, topple West Bengal govt: BKU

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait believes that the way the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has been highlighted is a conspiracy to defame and topple the West Bengal government. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (HT FIle Photo)

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, ahead of his meeting with officials of the power corporation, the farmer leader said that there is a law and constitution in the country to take action against the incident of rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. Despite this, the incident has been highlighted for the last 10 days which seems to be a conspiracy to defame and topple the West Bengal government.

Tikait said that incidents like rape and murder have also happened in BJP ruled states, but these cases have been suppressed there. This has happened in Manipur. The governor there also acted like an agent of a party. Such incidents had also happened in Amroha and Bijnor .

On a question on the situation in the neighboring country Bangladesh, he said that the ruling party there had sent the opposition leaders to jail and exploited them for 15 years. That’s why there was a rebellion there. One day a situation like Bangladesh may arise here also. People are angry here too.

He said that during the farmers’ movement, when we went to Delhi with tractors, the farmers were misled and sent to the Red Fort. If 25 lakh farmers had gone to Parliament, a similar incident would have happened that day. Along with this, the BKU spokesperson said that the government needs to be serious about the problems of other sections of people, including farmers.