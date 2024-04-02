 PM aims to eliminate corruption, says Mahendra Nath Pandey - Hindustan Times
PM aims to eliminate corruption, says Mahendra Nath Pandey

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 03, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP’s office in Gulab Bagh, Pandey asserted that Modi views the 140 crore citizens of India as his family and is committed to safeguarding them from corruption.

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s objective is to eliminate corruption, contrasting it with the INDIA alliance. Pandey emphasised that despite relentless attacks from the opposition, Prime Minister Modi remains steadfast in his resolve.

Union minister Mahendra Pandey addressing a press conference in Varanasi (HT Photo)

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP’s office in Gulab Bagh, Pandey asserted that Modi views the 140 crore citizens of India as his family and is committed to safeguarding them from corruption. He vowed that those who have exploited the nation’s resources will be held accountable.

Pandey commented that while the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance appears to be engaged in mutual admiration (Ilu-Ilu) in Delhi, a scenario akin to the Bollywood movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ is unfolding in Punjab. He noted that Mamata Banerjee has declined to form an alliance in West Bengal, while in Bihar, the RJD announced its candidates first. Similarly, in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s party declared its candidates before others.

Highlighting instances of alleged misconduct by alliance members, Pandey accused them of insulting Hindu religious sentiments and maintaining silence on various controversies. He also accused them of making baseless accusations and later retracting them, while corruption stains their reputation.

