PM Modi-led NDA will win over 350 seats in 2024 LS elections: Athawale

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2023 01:12 AM IST

The minister, who is also the president of the Republic Party of India (Athawale), had to come to Lucknow to attend his party’s office-bearer’s meeting.

LUCKNOW The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will win more than 350 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, said Union minister of state for Social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Sunday. The minister, who is also the president of the Republic Party of India (Athawale), had to come to Lucknow to attend his party’s office-bearer’s meeting.

A popular Dalit leader, Athawale urged Dalits and Muslims to vote for the NDA while citing the “downfall” of the Mayawati-led BSP. (HT Photo)
A popular Dalit leader, Athawale urged Dalits and Muslims to vote for the NDA while citing the “downfall” of the Mayawati-led BSP. “Under the Modi government at the national level and the Yogi Adityanath government in U.P, welfare works are being undertaken for all sections of the society -- including Dalits, backwards, and Muslims... Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, had envisioned an all-inclusive society in India and it’s happening under the Modi government.”

The Union minister also attacked the Congress party and called Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ “insignificant”. He further accused Congress of stalling development for 70 years. “The U.P. government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has undertaken a lot of development work for all sections of the society -- be it Dalit, Muslim, backwards, OBC, tribals, or traders. I ask Muslims and Dalits in U.P. to support RPI and BJP. There is no gain for them in staying with Mayawati as her downfall is consistent,” he added.

Monday, March 06, 2023
