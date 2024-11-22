PM Modi likely to arrive at Sangam for aarti via Nishadraj cruise liner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a grand statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj embracing each other at Shringverpur Dham and is likely to travel to Sangam from Arail aboard the Nishadraj cruise liner, said officials. The grand statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj embracing each other at Shringverpur Dham in Prayagraj. (HT)

Simultaneous arrangements are also being made to bring the Prime Minister to Sangam via the Naini Bridge route, though the cruise liner remains the more likely option, they added.

On Thursday, senior district officials convened to discuss the Prime Minister’s arrival on December 13, as well as the chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s prior visit to Prayagraj in preparation for the event. Indications of the PM arriving at Sangam via the cruise liner were shared during the meeting.

Discussions focused on the Prime Minister’s itinerary and associated arrangements for the CM’s visit. Officials were instructed to construct a VIP jetty at Arail to facilitate the PM’s travel.

According to the tentative plan, the Prime Minister will arrive at Bamrauli by air, proceed to Shringverpur Dham, and then travel to Arail via helicopter. Nishadraj cruise liner, expected to arrive in Prayagraj from Varanasi by December 5, will likely transport the PM from Arail to Sangam.

At Sangam, the Prime Minister is expected to perform the aarti, offer prayers at the Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman Temple, and then proceed to the Parade Ground for a public meeting. Here, he will inaugurate Mahakumbh-2025 projects, lay the foundation stones for new development initiatives, and meet with saints before formally launching Mahakumbh-2025.