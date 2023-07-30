MANN KI BAAT: Prime Minister Modi praises Uttar Pradesh’s plantation drive, pilgrimage boom

The plantation of over 30 crore (300 million) saplings undertaken in Uttar Pradesh on July 22 earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a specific mention of the achievement during his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT FILE )

Modi highlighted it as an example of “public participation and awareness.” He also spoke about the increasing pilgrim footfalls in Uttar Pradesh, particularly his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where 10 crore people are now visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple every year.

The plantation drive was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Bijnor while all the ministers and party functionaries joined the mega plantation campaign named ‘Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan’ at various places across the state.

Yogi Adityanath heard ‘Mann ki Baat’ at his official residence here even as senior BJP leaders and ministers, along with party cadres, tuned into the programme at various places across the state, including at all the booths.

Modi said, “The U.P. government’s campaign was accomplished with the active participation of the people. People’s participation is a must for initiatives like plantation and water conservation campaigns.”

The PM also spoke of how pilgrim footfalls have increased significantly in Mathura and Ayodhya. This surge in tourism has created new employment opportunities for thousands of underprivileged individuals, he said.

Mentioning the pious month of Shravan, Modi said our festivals and traditions “make us dynamic”.

A large number of devotees took out Kanwar Yatra to worship Lord Shiva and many devotees are also reaching 12 Jyotirlingas in Shravan, he said.

“The number of tourists in Banaras is also breaking records. Now more than 10 crore tourists are reaching Kashi every year. The number of tourists is also increasing in Ayodhya, Mathura and Ujjain,” he said.

“Shravan is associated with greenery and prosperity along with the worship of Mahadev. It has been of great importance,” he added.

YOGI THANKS PM

After the PM’s radio show, Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Modi. He tweeted that inspired by the PM, the plantation drive has taken the form of a “jan andolan (people’s movement)” in U.P.

He said that his government has been making dedicated efforts for the development of a green Uttar Pradesh. He added that on the occasion of Independence Day, the government has decided to ensure plantation of five crore (50 million) saplings.

In the last six years, officials said 136 crore saplings have been planted in the state, making a significant impact on environmental protection.

Over the next five years, the government intends to plant 175 crore saplings. This year’s target is 35 crore sapling plantation, of which 30.21 crore were planted on July 22. Five crore more saplings are to be planted on August 15.

According to a press statement, approximately 5 crore saplings have been planted in the seven dry regions of Bundelkhand, thus boosting the environmental condition of these areas.

STATE BJP LEADERS TUNE IN

The BJP leaders heard the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme at various places. While deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak heard it at different places in Lucknow, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, ministers, all 17 BJP mayors, corporators, zila panchayat chiefs also tuned into it. The party has made it mandatory for cadres and leaders to also ensure that the radio show is heard amid booth level cadres. Thus across all booths, too, the radio show was heard, party leaders confirmed.