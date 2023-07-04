PM’s Varanasi visit: Modi to hold tiffin meeting with key Kashi BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a tiffin meeting with key workers of the BJP during his two-day visit to Kashi starting from July 7. U.P. BJP secretary, organisation, Dharmpal Singh, holding meeting with Team 51 of BJP in Kashi (HT Photo)

U.P. BJP general secretary, organisation, Dharampal Singh held a meeting with the Team 51 of the party, engaged in preparations for PM Modi’s public meeting at Wajidpur, in Varanasi. Around 50,000 people are expected to participate in the meeting.

Singh told the BJP workers, “It is our responsibility to give a grand and unprecedented welcome to the Prime Minister. There should be no dereliction in it.

“In the proposed programmes of Prime Minister Modi, a tiffin meeting with key workers is also proposed.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered that vehicles of no electronic channel will be allowed at the public meeting of the Prime Minister. At the same time, the entire programme venue will be declared as no-fly zone.

Drones are strictly prohibited at the venue and strict legal action will be taken against rule-breakers, the district administration said in a press statement issued by the department of information.

A meeting of the BJP corporators was held on Tuesday at the party office in Gulab Bagh.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel said that the BJP workers should make every effort to make PM Modi’s meeting hugely successful.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that BJP workers will carry out a cleanliness drive in Varanasi on July 5 and 6.

Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari said that the cleanliness campaign is being run continuously by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation “but in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, we will run a special cleanliness campaign in the entire Kashi to take cleanliness to a new level. The city will shine with cleanliness.”

Tiwari said that all councilors should take special care of cleanliness in their respective wards and ensure participation in this grand campaign of cleanliness.

