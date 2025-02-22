PM Modi to unveil 2,927-cr Project Lion in Gir on March 3: Gujarat officials

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch Project Lion with an estimated budget of ₹2,927 crore in Gujarat’s Gir on the World Wildlife Day on March 3, said two state government officials familiar with the matter. Modi is also expected to chair a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) there, they said. Gujarat is the last abode for Asiatic lions in the wild (Representational image)

Gujarat is the last abode for Asiatic lions in the wild. Modi announced Project Lion in his 74th Independence Speech on August 15, 2020, and shared the government’s resolve and commitment to work for the long-term conservation of Asiatic lions in the country.

Modi last visited Gir in 2007 during his tenure as Gujarat’s chief minister, following the deaths of around eight lions in the Gir National Park and Sanctuary due to alleged poaching by a gang from Madhya Pradesh. During his visit, he met with officials, staff members, members of the Maldhari community, and other stakeholders involved in lion conservation. In response to the crisis, he announced the formation of the Gujarat State Lion Conservation Society to strengthen efforts for the protection and preservation of Asiatic lions.

Project Lion will be implemented by the Gujarat government with financial assistance from the Centre, said an official. A key aspect of the initiative is the establishment of a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Sasan, Gujarat, which will function as the National Wildlife Disease Diagnostic Centre. This facility will play a crucial role in monitoring and preventing diseases that have previously threatened lion populations, such as the CDV and Babesia outbreak in 2018 and 2020. Equipped with advanced medical infrastructure, the hospital will ensure timely diagnosis and treatment, strengthening conservation efforts for the species.

“A major portion of the budget for Project Lion will be towards habitat management,” said an official aware of the matter.

Another major aspect of the initiative is developing Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, located about 100 kilometers west of Gir, as an alternative home for lions. The Wildlife Institute of India has identified Barda as capable of supporting around 40 adult and sub-adult lions in the larger landscape of Barda-Alech hills and coastal forests.

The project includes measures such as habitat improvement, increasing the prey base, and voluntary resettlement of human settlements within protected areas to reduce human-wildlife conflict. It also aims to restore approximately 1,000 square kilometers of exclusive lion habitat by relocating Maldhari settlements outside Gir Protected Areas with financial incentives and support from the Gujarat government.

The lion population has steadily increased in Gujarat for the last few decades. The 2015 census recorded 523 lions, which grew to 674 by 2020—a 29% rise in five years. The next lion census is expected to be held in April-May this year.

The growing number of lions has led to their dispersal outside Gir, expanding their range to nine districts across Saurashtra, covering nearly 30,000 square kilometers. However, the increasing lion population has also raised concerns about human-wildlife conflicts and the need for better habitat management.

Project Lion also proposes the identification of additional sites in Gujarat and outside the state for potential lion relocation to enhance genetic diversity and ensure species resilience, said an official.

“In the NBWL meeting to be held at Gir, apart from Project Lion, discussions will be held on Project Tiger, Project Cheetah, Project Elephant and Project Dolphin, among others. All the 47 members of the board are expected to participate in the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister,” said a senior government official.

NBWL is the apex body in India responsible for wildlife conservation and policymaking under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Chaired by the Prime Minister, the board provides guidance on the protection of wildlife habitats, national parks, and sanctuaries, and approves projects affecting ecological areas. It also plays a key role in evaluating environmental clearances. The NBWL has 47 members, including the Union minister of environment, forest and climate change (Vice-Chairperson), 19 ex-officio members, and 27 nominated members, who are experts in wildlife conservation, ecology, and environmental sciences.