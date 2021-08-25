Home / Cities / Others / PMC GB meet to decide on leasing of amenity spaces on Thursday
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC GB meet to decide on leasing of amenity spaces on Thursday

PUNE Despite opposition from various NGOs, citizen groups and the Maha Vikas Aghadi itself, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation is now likely to clear a proposal to rent out amenity spaces
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST

PUNE Despite opposition from various NGOs, citizen groups and the Maha Vikas Aghadi itself, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation is now likely to clear a proposal to rent out amenity spaces. The decision will be taken at the general body scheduled for Thursday.

The standing committee of the PMC has already cleared the proposal, which allows private players to develop and run civic amenity centres after paying a rent to the civic body.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena have all opposed the move.

Some NGOs have moved the Bombay High Court challenging the decision.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar are of the view that this proposal will help raise revenue for the PMC.

NCP MP Vandna Chavan has opposed the move, while

NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has promised the Pune NCP that even if the PMC approves the decision, the state government will scrap it. “Let the ruling party take the decision they want to take,” Ajit Pawar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.