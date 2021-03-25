PMC launches helpline number to aid with vaccination queries

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start a helpline number for its vaccination drive from March 25. The helpline number will help beneficiaries in understanding various procedures involved, ahead of April 1. From April 1, beneficiaries above the age of 45 will be vaccinated.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, said on Thursday that this helpline number intends to sort the issues faced by beneficiaries.

“Different kinds of information regarding vaccination will be given through the helpline number. Beneficiaries can get more information about registering, vaccination centres and other details,” said Agarwal.

She also added that at present there are 110 vaccination centres in PMC.

“Vaccination for 45 years and above will start from April 1. At that time 400 more staffers from PMC will be involved in the process so that more and more beneficiaries can be vaccinated,” said Agarwal.

She further added that five zones will have government hospitals that will be functional 24x7 for vaccination.

“During the night curfew, healthcare workers and frontline workers can get vaccinated. During the day, the general public can get vaccination by selecting a site, and by on-spot vaccination as well,” said Agarwal.

She further urged the general public to avoid any crowding at vaccination centres, as beneficiaries should take prior appointments.

“At present we are vaccinating 20,000 beneficiaries, but we want to increase it to 50,000 in the coming days. For that it is important that beneficiaries book an appointment to avoid crowding,” said Agarwal

Talking about the vaccine doses, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, assistant health chief with the PMC, said that there are enough vaccines with the PMC.

“There are more than 33,000 doses of vaccination with the PMC,” said Baliwant.

Vaccination helpline number- 02025502114