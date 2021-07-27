PMC orders 200 metric tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate to keep Ganesh fest “green”

PUNE To celebrate an environment-friendly Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has placed an order for 200 metric tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate, mainly used to dissolve Ganesh idols during immersion.

For the last few years, PMC has been distributing ammonium bicarbonate free of cost to citizens.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “With the help of the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), PMC used to do this during the Ganesh festival. Citizens have responded well to it”.

Last year, PMC purchased 150 metric tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate, but as 23 villages have been merged in the corporation limits the civic body has decided increase its purchase this year.”

Scholarships for award winners

To promote sports in the city, the PMC has decided to give scholarships to Chhatrapati Shivaji award winning sportspersons. The PMC has approved ₹1.27 crore for this.

Rasane said, “As per the new sports policy, the civic body will give scholarships to players who have won the state award and are living in Pune city.”