PMC orders 23 pvt hospitals to reserve 80% of beds for Covid patients

PUNE As Pune records higher Covid-19 cases each day, numbers never seen since the start of the pandemic last year, hospital beds are now a scarcity.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, issued an order to 23 private hospitals acquiring 80% of operational beds for Covid-19 patients. This at regulated rates as had been done during the first wave in September 2020.

This acquisition will increase the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients in the city to 3,395.

Relatives are left helpless currently, searching for plasma donors and critical care at hospitals now has a long queue for use of ventilators.

The order issued by the PMC states that before March 31, the 23 listed hospitals must reserve 80% of its beds for Covid-19 patients.

These must include isolation beds, oxygenated beds, ICU beds and beds without ventilators.

“All non-Covid patients undergoing treatment in your hospital must be shifted to the remaining 20% of the beds and henceforth, only critical non-Covid patients must be admitted. This is the second time that the administration has been forced to take such a decision; the first time, in May 2020, the state government had regulated prices for Covid-19 treatment and local authorities had acquired 80% of beds following the state government resolution.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “We have issued the order to acquire 80% of beds from 23 private hospitals. Earlier, we had acquired 50% of the beds, but looking at the current surge we need more beds.”

A circular issued by Noble hospital in Hadapsar states that only those with moderate-severe symptoms and with an HRCT score of 7/8 and requiring O2 support must be admitted. “Those with a lower score could be admitted considering the age and underlying comorbidities. No asymptomatic or mild symptoms must be admitted. On discharge, patients must be advised to follow up in case of new symptoms or if symptoms worsen,” the circular reads.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of the hospital, said, “There are absolutely no beds available and we have to unfortunately say no to at least six patients every day.”

The request for plasma donors on social media sites and through messages has also gone up as relatives keep searching for suitable donors.

The PMC has also increased the number of ambulances and hearses for Covid-19 patients. Currently, there are 62 ambulances of which 45 have oxygen supply. The remaining 17 have been reserved for non-Covid patients.