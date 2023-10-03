PMC to smarten 20 localities before Mahakumbh-2025

As Prayagraj readies to host Mahakumbh-2025, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also decided to spruce up 20 localities that have been plagued by various civic problems for the past many years. A view of a road in Sangam city locality (For representation only) (HT Photo)

These localities will be spruced up and made ‘Smart’ before the start of the once-in-12 years, 45-day mega religious event, officials said.

“Continuous efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the locals and after these localities become smart, people will get convenience in all respects,” said Chandramohan Garg, municipal commissioner.

PMC officials said that the 10 localities within the city and five each across the Ganga and Yamuna included are Daraganj, Allahpur, Salori, Shivkuti, Rasulabad, Gaughat, Arail and Chhatnag, among others.

The civic body has started preparing the list of work to be done under the initiative, funds for which will be allocated from the 15th financial account of PMC.

Many of these localities are those which have a close association with famous litterateurs, martyrs and freedom fighters. The numbers of the houses in the ‘Smart Mohallas’ will be sequential.

Besides, walls along the streets and roads will also be painted in one colour and bear information about noted litterateurs and selected personalities of the city.

Also, there will be no overhead or open power lines as all wires and cables will be moved underground. CCTV cameras will be installed, and additional funds will be made available for sewer lines, drinking water, roads, streetlights and open-air gyms, officials aware of the plans said.

These localities will also be made stray-cattle free. Legal action will be taken against those rearing cattle or leaving them unattended on roads. Along with this, the PMC is mulling auctioning off stray cattle caught on roads. This will be done to ensure that there is no filth on the roads and locals don’t face any inconveniences while commuting.

Likewise, the drinking water system will be improved in these smart localities. The old drinking water pipeline will be replaced and new tubewells will be installed, the officials said.

