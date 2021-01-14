PMC to survey unauthorised constructions in 23 villages merged
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun preparations to take action against unauthorised constructions in the 23 villages merged into the civic limits recently.
In 2017, the state took a decision to merge 11 villages in which the corporation found 10,000 unauthorised constructions.
PMRDA served 5,000 notices in the 11 merged villages.
Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The PMC has decided to conduct a survey to know the unauthorised constructions in the 23 villages.”
Meanwhile, the PMC has issued a tender to demolish unauthorised constructions in its existing limits, as well as the newly merged villages.
Rajendra Raut, superintendent engineer, Building permission and construction department, said, “We have demolished more than 100 structures in the 11 merged villages so far and more than 1 lakh squre feet of area of construction. In the 23 villages, after PMRDA hands over the record of building permission, we will be able to decide the course of action on unauthorised constructions.”
“At present, we have floated a tender to demolish unauthorised construction within PMC limits, ‘’ he said.
Suhas Divase, chief executive officer of the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), said, “During the corona pandemic the authority didn’t take any action or service notices to unauthorised constructions. Now, we will initiate action.”
Last month, the State government issued a notification and appealed to citizens to register suggestions and objections on the merger of villages. The last date of submission of suggestions and objections is January 24, 2021. After that, state government will issue a final order to merge the 23 villages in the PMC.
