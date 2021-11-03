Home / Cities / Others / PMC will have 58 wards and 173 corporators in coming elections
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have 58 wards and 173 corporators in coming municipal elections. Each ward will have three members.

The State election commission on Wednesday issued a circular and instructed the municipal commissioner structure the wards accordingly.

As the number of elected members was not finalised, it was difficult for the administration begin the election process.

The election commission has asked that 57 wards have three members each and one ward will have four members.

