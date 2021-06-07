Home / Cities / Others / PMC’s riverfront devp project stuck at SPV formation
PMC's riverfront devp project stuck at SPV formation

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) riverfront development project, budgeted at Rs2619 crore, has permission from the state government
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:39 PM IST

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) riverfront development project, budgeted at Rs2619 crore, has permission from the state government. However, land acquisition, the tender process and the formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to drive the project are all not yet executed.

The Mula, the Mutha and the Mula-Mutha river fronts while will developed, passing via Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and the Khadki Cantonment areas.

Mangesh Dighe, PMC’s environment officer said, “The Maharashtra government has given permission to the municipal corporation on April 9, this year. Now we need to form the SPV. Members of PMC, PCMC, Khadki cantonment, the district collector, members from the irrigation department and other concerned officers will be part of the SPV. The office of the SPV will be at the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters in Shivajinagar.”

Apart from most of the riverfront land being owned by the revenue department, the PMC will also need a no-objection certificate from the irrigation department for the project. Dialogue with the departments has begun, as per the PMC official.

However, currently, the setting up of the SPV is a priority.

