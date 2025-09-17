PM’s birthday: Year-long drive to apply for GI tags ends with 75th application filed

Seventy-five products, which are prepared in different parts of the country, will soon get GI registration with applications for them having been filed by Varanasi-based GI Man Rajnikant. Banaras Boat Craft - one of the products for which a GI tag has been applied (HT Photo)

Starting from September 17, 2024, applications for GI registrations began and the 75th product - Sompura Stone Craft of Gujarat - was filed on September 17, 2025, to mark PM Modi’s birthday.

Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajnikant known as the GI Man of India, said that “a year ago, we resolved that we would file applications for GI registration of 75 products by the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Then we started filing applications for GI registration of these products.

“Thus, starting from September 17, 2024, applications for the GI registration of 75 products have been filed in a year from Kashi. Soon these products will have GI tags. It is a matter of great joy that we successfully filed the GI registration by September 17, 2025.

The list of products include Banaras Boat Craft, and the famous sweet Banaras Launglata, Mirzapur Bajri, Ramkeda Mango, and Diamond of Surat, Khes Textile of Panipat, Chakma Textile of Tripura, Wood Carving of Himachal Pradesh, Maulam Pineapple of Nagaland, Darzo Tea of Mizoram, Jaipuri Quilt, Meghalaya’s Bamboo Craft, Arunachal’s Tawang Monpa Mask Craft, Manipuri Doll, Assam Kaziranga Textiles, Telangana Mahadevpur Tussar Silk, Odisha Malkangiri Bonda Jewellery, Pushkar Gulkand, Tripura Agar Oil along with Kandhamal Wood Carving Craft, Khajuraho Stone Craft, Malwa Painting, Manipur Longphi Pottery and Arunachal Shadukpeng Textiles.