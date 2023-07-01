Beef over beef: Bajrang Dal activist, five others held in Meerut

The Meerut police arrested six people, including a district level leader of Bajrang Dal, who assaulted three Muslim brothers on NH 58 near the toll plaza on Friday. The Bajrang Dal leader had accused them of carrying beef in their vehicle. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Jai Singh, who is associated with Bajrang Dal, was arrested on Saturday morning while the others were arrested on Friday night, the police confirmed.

A case of attempt to murder had been registered against seven named and half a dozen other unidentified persons at the Daurala police station on the complaint of Vaseem.

In a swift action police arrested six of the named accused and raids are being conducted to nab the last named accused, Prashant.

Sanjay Sharma, SHO, Daurala police station said that a case was registered and swift action was taken against the accused. “The arrested persons were sent to jail,” said Sharma, who confirmed that arrested Jai Singh is associated with Bajrang Dal. He said that injured Tehseen and Suhail were admitted to a hospital immediately and their condition is stable.

Vaseem and his two brothers, Tehseen and Suhail, are residents of Ismailnagar in Khatauli area of district of Muzaffarnagar. They were taking a load of goat hydes to Hapur late on Friday night. Their vehicle tyre got punctured near village Mataur and Jai Singh along with his aides arrived there and accused them of carrying beef.

Meanwhile, a police patrol party arrived there and directed Jai Singh and his aides to leave. The trio of brothers headed towards Hapur after the puncture got repaired.

The SHO said that the accused overtook the vehicle near the toll plaza and thrashed them, accusing them of carrying beef. Vaseem managed to escape and informed the police about the incident.

