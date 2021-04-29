IND USA
Police arrest man for selling fake e-passes for Rs800 each

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 08:59 PM IST

PUNE The Crime Branch of the Pune police has arrested a man for allegedly cheating people by selling fake e-passes for inter-district travel. He sold over 50 such passes at 800 each.

Due to Covid-19 , the Maharashtra government has restricted travel and people with the e-passes only can travel to other districts.

On April 28, sub-inspector Shridhar Khadke of the Social Security Cell, Crime Branch, received a tip-off that a man was selling fake e-passes in Hadapsar.

A trap was laid and a decoy was sent to the accused, identified as Dhanaji Muralidhar Ganganamle (29) of Bhekrai nagar, Fursungi. The accused makes the fake e-passes on his laptop, preliminary investigation revealed.

A case under sections 420 (cheating); 465 (punishment for forgery); 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating); 471 (using forged document as genuine); and 484 (counterfeiting); of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Hadapsar police station.

