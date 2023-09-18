Police carrying out raids to arrest other six accused in Kaushambi triple murder

Kaushambi police are carrying out raids at multiple locations in search of six accused named in connection with the triple murder at Panda Chauraha in Mohiuddinpur village of the district on Friday morning. Chirag Paswan meeting the kin of the victims in their village in Kaushambi on Sunday. (HT)

Police teams raided the house of relatives of the accused in Pratapgarh while other teams launched combing operations in other areas of Kaushambi to trace the location of the accused. Two of the accused were arrested the same day of the incident and are being questioned further, officials said.

Resident of Panda Chauraha under Sandeepan Ghat police station of Kaushambi, Horilal Pasi, 62, his daughter Brijkali, 22, and his son-in-law Shivsagar were shot dead in the wee hours of Friday allegedly over a property related dispute.

On the complaint of Horilal’s son Subhash Chandra, an FIR was lodged against eight persons of the same area. Two of them identified as Amit Singh and Amar Singh were arrested while others are still at large. SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said eight police teams are continuously carrying out raids for their arrest.

Heavy force is deployed in the area and on the instructions of ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, a temporary police station has been set up at the village.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan reached Mohiuddinpur village and met the family members of the deceased and assured them of all possible support.

“I have not come here as a representative of any political party, but I am here to share your grief as a member of your family. Following in the footsteps of my father late Ramvilas Paswan, I have always been in support of the Pasi community and will remain forever. I will ensure social justice to the kin of victims and will speak to the chief minister in this regard,” Chirag Paswan said.

The leader also observed two minutes of silence for the peace of the departed souls.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of UP Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state Congress president Ajay Rai, a 26-member team of the Congress leaders will visit the members of the family of the deceased on Monday. The delegation will also meet the ADG and other senior administrative officials for seeking justice for the family of the deceased.

