After opening the history sheets of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s sons Ali, Umar and his aides, Prayagraj police have now opened the history sheet of Atiq’s other lawyer Vijay Mishra who is presently lodged at Naini Central Jail. Police open history sheet of Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra

Vijay Mishra is the sixth accused in lawyer Umesh Pal murder case whose history sheet has been opened by police. Earlier, the police opened history sheets of Umar, Ali, lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif and Ashraf’s brothers-in-law Saddam and Zaid Master.

Police officials said that the history sheet of Vijay Mishra has been opened at Cantonment Police station and its number is 22-B. Mishra is an accused in lawyer Umesh Pal murder case and a charge sheet has been filed against him at the court. Police have charged him for being involved in conspiracy of murder of Umesh Pal who was killed outside his residence at Sulem Sarai on February 24.

Police have claimed that Khan Saulat confessed during interrogation that Vijay Mishra had alerted Asad and other assailants through internet call when Pal had left the district court on February 24.

A resident of Kakra Kotwa in Sarai Inayat area, Vijay Mishra has nine cases registered against him at different police stations. In 2010, three cases were registered against him at Mutthiganj police station, including Arms Act and Gangster Act. In 2017, a case of fraud was registered against Mishra at Kareli police station. In 2023, Atarsuiya police lodged an FIR against Mishra for demanding extortion from a trader.

A police team arrested Vijay Mishra from Lucknow where he had allegedly gone to finalise a land deal the same year. It is worth mentioning that history sheet of Vijay Mishra has been opened under B category which cannot be closed till his death. Police will keep a strict watch on his activities even if he comes out on bail and he will have to produce himself at the police station regularly.