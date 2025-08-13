Police personnel injured in physical altercation with locals in Assam; many detained

Several police personnel were injured after a physical altercation with locals in Assam’s Hojai district late on Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, the police team was initially confronted by locals, which escalated into an argument. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred in the Digholbali area, where the police personnel had gone to probe a gathering held by a group of locals, who claimed they were protesting the poor condition of local roads and the illegal movement of heavy vehicles in the area.

“Suddenly, they began vandalising police vehicles and physically assaulting officers. They even tried to detain some of us,” said a police officer.

In an attempt to bring the situation under control, the police resorted to firing blank rounds and using lathis to disperse the crowd.

Hojai senior superintendent of police (SSP) Saurav Gupta said six police vehicles and a motorcycle were damaged in the incident.

“Several on-duty police personnel, including constables, sustained injuries. The situation is now under control, and an investigation is underway,” SSP Gupta said on Wednesday.

Locals, meanwhile, claimed they were protesting about the poor condition of roads but police suddenly intervened.

“We were holding a meeting in the evening when the police suddenly intervened, which angered some of the residents,” said a local resident.

Police have registered a case against the group for unlawful assembly and attacking on-duty officials.

“We have identified several of the attackers, and some have already been detained. They will be formally arrested following the initial investigation,” an official told media persons.