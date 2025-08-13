Police personnel injured in physical altercation with locals in Assam; many detained

The incident occurred in the Digholbali, where police personnel had gone to probe a gathering being held by a group of locals, who claimed they were protesting the poor condition of local roads
Several police personnel were injured after a physical altercation with locals in Assam’s Hojai district late on Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the Digholbali area, where the police personnel had gone to probe a gathering held by a group of locals, who claimed they were protesting the poor condition of local roads and the illegal movement of heavy vehicles in the area.
According to officials, the police team was initially confronted by locals, which escalated into an argument.
“Suddenly, they began vandalising police vehicles and physically assaulting officers. They even tried to detain some of us,” said a police officer.
In an attempt to bring the situation under control, the police resorted to firing blank rounds and using lathis to disperse the crowd.