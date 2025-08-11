Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Congress vs EC after Oppn's protest march to Nirvachan Sadan stopped by police

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 01:19 pm IST

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sanjay Raut, were detained enroute to the Election Commission office on Monday.

Chaos unfolded on Monday as MPs from the INDIA bloc marched from the Parliament to the Election Commission in protest against the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Opposition leaders marched towards the Election Commission on Monday.(Hindustan Times)
Opposition leaders marched towards the Election Commission on Monday.(Hindustan Times)

As the opposition leaders marched towards the EC office, Delhi Police stopped the MPs and set up barricades. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sanjay Raut, were detained enroute to the Election Commission office.

EC officials have said that Congress MPs had agreed to meet with 30 MPs, but they found ways to run away from the poll body. The Election Commission had wrote to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh scheduling a meeting with 30 opposition leaders over the issue.

Catch all the latest updates on Opposition march here

Meanwhile, the Congress has said that the party leaders would have met the Election Commission, had their march allowed to go to the Nirvachan Sadan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress, saying the opposition party and its allies want to create anarchy in country.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC's Mahua Moitra, Congress' KC Venugopal and Naseer Hussain were among those who joined the protest.

The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft".

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Congress vs EC after Oppn's protest march to Nirvachan Sadan stopped by police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On