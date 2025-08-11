Congress vs EC after Oppn's protest march to Nirvachan Sadan stopped by police

Chaos unfolded on Monday as MPs from the INDIA bloc marched from the Parliament to the Election Commission in protest against the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Opposition leaders marched towards the Election Commission on Monday.(Hindustan Times)

As the opposition leaders marched towards the EC office, Delhi Police stopped the MPs and set up barricades. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sanjay Raut, were detained enroute to the Election Commission office.

EC officials have said that Congress MPs had agreed to meet with 30 MPs, but they found ways to run away from the poll body. The Election Commission had wrote to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh scheduling a meeting with 30 opposition leaders over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress has said that the party leaders would have met the Election Commission, had their march allowed to go to the Nirvachan Sadan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress, saying the opposition party and its allies want to create anarchy in country.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC's Mahua Moitra, Congress' KC Venugopal and Naseer Hussain were among those who joined the protest.

The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft".