Police probing sexual harassment plaint at children’s orphanage
Police investigate alleged sexual harassment and corruption at a Saharanpur orphanage after district administration suspends five employees. Charges have been filed against the superintendent, manager, and three staff. The residents had accused the staff of irregularities, corruption, and sexual harassment. A committee has submitted its report, prompting the suspension order. Preliminary investigation found no evidence of sexual harassment, but further probing will be conducted.
The alleged instances of sexual harassment and corruption at a Bal Sanraksham Grah (an orphanage for children) in Saharanpur are being probed by police a day after the district administration suspended five employees of the facility.
The orphanage’s superintendent, who is a woman, the manager, and three more staff have been charged for criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and voluntarily causing hurt to the inmates by the local police after the district probation officer lodged a complaint.
It may be noted that the residents of the facility had staged a dharna accusing the staff of committing irregularities, corruption and sexual harassment.
A committee, headed by sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar area Krati Raj, was formed to investigate the accusations. It recently submitted its report after which the supension order was issued.
Senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada said though the preliminary investigation could not find any evidence of sexual harassment at the facility, the issue would be probed further and statements of the inmates would be recorded.