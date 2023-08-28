Prayagraj police in Lko to arrest SP’s former Twitter handler

A team of Prayagraj police is carrying out raids at multiple places in Lucknow in search of Samajwadi Party’s former Twitter (now X account) handler Manish Jagan Agarwal, since Sunday night. The team is still in Lucknow to trace Agarwal, officials said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Former Allahabad University Students’ Union president, Richa Singh, had lodged two FIRs against Agarwal at Shivkuti police station in which she had accused Agarwal of issuing threats and making objectionable and obscene comments against her.

The first FIR was lodged on August 16 for making objectionable comments against women on Twitter. Five days later another FIR was registered on her complaint for issuing threats to her through social media.

Richa Singh had also approached the Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma and demanded Agarwal’s arrest in both cases, a few days back.

Sanjay Gupta, SHO, Shivkuti police station, said that raids have been carried out at several locations in Lucknow in search of Agarwal.

Richa Singh has contested assembly polls twice from Allahabad West Constituency seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. However, during the past few months, Richa has been critical of Samajwadi Party leaders on different issues.