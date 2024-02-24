Political parties in Tripura gear up for coming Lok Sabha polls

Agartala: Political parties in Tripura are gearing up their preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power in these two seats since 2019. (Representative Photo)

With their extensive campaign in the state, the BJP has orchestrated the shifting of voters in the tribal-dominated hamlets in their favour.

In West district’s Mandwai and Kalyanpur area – Pramodenagar in Khowai district, a total of 1,223 people from 395 families switched over to the BJP leaving the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] and TIPRA Motha, according to party officials aware of the matter.

State BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the people here, especially, those in the tribal hamlets have realised that it was a mistake bringing TIPRA Motha into power in the district council and main opposition in the assembly. “There is no development in the tribal areas. Only BJP can bring development for the tribal people,” he said.

The BJP has already chalked out strategies, including booth-level interaction with the voters by the local leaders.

To reach out to the people in villages, the party has launched the ‘wall writing’ campaign with drawings of the lotus with an appeal saying ‘Phir se Ek bar Modi Sarkar’ and ‘Gaao Chalo Abhiyan’. It also launched the ‘Shakti Bandhan’ campaign to interact with self-help groups (SHGs) and NGOs to boost women empowerment.

The CPM has intensified its protests against the BJP for their failure to deliver on its assurances, said the party officials. The party is also waiting for the final seal on the seat-sharing adjustments with the Congress as part of the countrywide INDIA alliance against the BJP, party officials aware of the matter said.

“We have urged all democratic and secular political parties to jointly fight against the BJP in the state’s two Lok Sabha seats. We are waiting to see what will happen next”, said veteran CPM leader Pabitra Kar.

Meanwhile, Congress is concentrating on strengthening its grassroots-level politics with party members and leaders interacting with the people on the ground.

After the 2018 poll debacle, the Congress returned to the assembly with three legislators last year after signing a seat-sharing agreement with the CPM party to dethrone the BJP.

A party official aware of the matter said that the Congress screening committee has already taken the list of probable candidates to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

“There will be a meeting with the screening committee in the next two days. We shall speak about our poll activities and other issues in a few days”, said Congress president Asish Kumar Saha.

Saha would leave for Delhi on Saturday to attend the meeting.

Being opponents to each other for long, the CPM and Congress entered into a seat-sharing partnership in the 60-seat assembly polls held last year. Together they won 14 seats. They also jointly fought the assembly by-polls held at Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats last year but lost to the BJP.

The TIPRA Motha is stricking to its fight for its demand for a constitutional solution to their Greater Tipraland demand. “It’s about how other parties approach us. If none came to us, we shall take our decision,” said TIPRA Motha leader and the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Animesh Debbarma.