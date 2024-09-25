Poll campaign heats up in Gurgaon, Badshahpur, nominees promise development

Gurugram: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress candidate from Badshahpur seat Vardhan Yadav at a public meeting during poll campaign at Jharssa village, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

With the Haryana assembly elections barely a couple of weeks away, the political atmosphere in Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies is touching fever pitch, with the major contenders vying for public support and votes. Flags of political parties, vehicles carrying supporters, publicity vans, and political banners have started making an appearance on several roads and walls. More importantly, social media websites such as Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube are witnessing a lot of local political content with candidates trying to reach out to voters digitally.

As the election campaign reaches its peak, the Congress party has intensified efforts to secure a resounding victory for its candidate Mohit Grover in the Gurgaon assembly constituency. Senior Congress leader and former MP Raj Babbar, top state Congress unit leaders came together to take charge of Grover’s campaign. A crucial strategy meeting was held at Grover’s home, where leaders from various wings of the party discussed plans to ensure his victory. Raj Babbar emphasised the need to focus on securing his win in the limited time left, urging party leaders to hit the ground for a robust campaign. Babbar declared that this election is not just a contest against another party or individual, but against the problems the city has faced over the last decade, stressing the importance of sending Grover to the assembly.

At an event organised by the Punjabi community, Grover and Badshahpur candidate Vardhan Yadav were felicitated.

Mohit Grover, on Tuesday, targeted both BJP and independents, arguing that only Congress has a coherent plan to address the real issues in Gurugram. Grover said that in the last 10 years, BJP has failed to resolve basic issues and it was time Congress returned to power and did the pending work of an entire decade.

“These elections are about development, not just promises. Overcrowding, illegal constructions, and lack of basic amenities have plagued Gurugram for years, and it’s time to fix these issues,” he said. He highlighted Congress’s commitment to comprehensive reforms, including better waste management and robust infrastructure projects.

Congress candidate for Badshahpur Vardhan Yadav on Tuesday said that with only 11 days left for the assembly elections the people have to come together and form a strong Congress government and oust the BJP from power.

Yadav said that the misrule of the BJP will end before this Dussehra and people of Haryana are fully prepared for a Congress government.

Independent candidate Naveen Goyal on Tuesday said that he has been getting support from across the constituency and from 36 communities. Goyal said that despite contesting as an independent, his campaign was getting very strong traction as people of the city identify with him and also understand that he has been wronged by the party.

On Tuesday, AAP leader Anuradha Sharma also voiced her support for Goyal. Goyal, for his part, has focused his campaign on employment, education, and making Gurugram the top constituency in terms of jobs. “With the blessings of 36 communities, I am confident that we will succeed. We are growing stronger every day with the support of key figures like Anuradha Sharma. This election is about making Gurugram the best it can be, not party politics,” Goyal emphasised.

Independent candidate from Gurgaon constituency, Sanjay Lal, who is fighting for the rights of homebuyers in the city said that he has been holding several online meetings with residents, who have promised their support.

In Badshahpur, former cabinet minister and BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh expressed confidence that the BJP will once again form the government in Haryana. At a public meeting in Kherki Daula, Singh said that the state’s development under BJP had gained widespread public support.

“Badshahpur gave me its blessings once, and I promise that if elected again, I will make this region number one in development,” he said. Singh highlighted the large-scale infrastructure projects initiated during his tenure from 2014 to 2019, including the extensive network of underpasses and over bridges in Gurugram and the Badshahpur Elevated Road. “Weak leadership after 2019 has resulted in the region lagging behind. A strong leader is essential for consistent progress, and I vow to bring rapid development that will be remembered for the next 50 years,” Singh added.