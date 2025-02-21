Poll campaign hits peak in Gurugram, Manesar; senior leaders remain missing

Gurugram: With days left for the municipal elections in Haryana, the poll campaign in Gurugram and Manesar has intensified with candidates carrying out door-to-door interactions, public meetings and social media promotions to reach out to voters. Both Independent and party-backed nominees are aggressively trying to connect with voters on key issues such as infrastructure, sanitation, traffic congestion, and water supply. However, senior political leaders are conspicuous by their absence from the campaign trail. Dr Inderjit Yadav, an independent nominee contesting for the mayor’s post in the Manesar municipal corporation. (HT PHOTO.)

The absence of top party leaders, who were expected to lead roadshows and address public gatherings, has raised questions about party engagement in the civic polls. Political analysts argue that the lack of senior leadership may impact voter morale, giving independent candidates an edge. A BJP functionary defended the party’s strategy, saying, “We are prioritising micro-level campaigning. Voters connect more with their local representatives, and we want to strengthen that direct engagement.” However, local Congress leader Pankaj Dawar expressed a different perspective, stating, “Senior leaders play a key role in energising the voter base. Their absence is affecting campaign momentum.”

As mainstream political parties struggle to engage with their voters, independent candidates, particularly in Manesar, are gaining ground. Independent mayoral candidate Dr Inderjit Yadav has emerged as a strong contender, receiving support from both villages and urban societies. On Thursday, she intensified her campaign, conducting public meetings and door-to-door visits, drawing massive crowds.

Her campaign, which began in Dhana village, saw a strong show of support, with locals welcoming her with a traditional ‘pagdi’ ceremony. Addressing the crowd, Yadav declared that March 2 would mark a historic shift, stating, “Manesar voters will elect their own independent government rather than following party politics.”

Throughout her campaign, Yadav has focussed on her track record of community service, emphasising her efforts in organising pilgrimages for the elderly, water supply projects, medical camps, road repairs, drainage system improvements among other work.

Her speeches have struck a chord with residents annoyed with long-standing infrastructure issues and broken promises. At Jhund Sarai village, Yadav reiterated her commitment to the people of Manesar, saying, “Manesar is my family, and every citizen is a part of it.” She criticised the ruling party’s double-engine government, stating that voters have witnessed five years of neglect and political opportunism. “Leaders who once sought party tickets are now returning to ask for votes, despite being absent from the community for years. Manesar does not need a politician—it needs a daughter who will serve her people selflessly,” she said.

Her campaign continued in Bas Kushla and Bestech Park View Sanskruti Society in Sector 92, where residents reaffirmed their support for his candidacy.

In Ward 15, Praveen Lata Rakesh Yadav, a former councillor, is contesting as an independent candidate, after being denied a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Praveen Lata and her husband Rakesh Yadav, who was also overlooked for a ticket, filed their nominations independently. Listing her achievements as a councillor, she highlighted major development projects undertaken in her tenure. She claimed credit for getting South City-2, Nirvana Country, Rosewood City, and Uppal South End transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Yadav said that major road works were undertaken in these localities, including the construction of water boosters, footpaths, streetlights, and sanitation improvements. She also highlighted her contributions to building community centers, drainage systems, and improving waste management. Promising further development, she said he would work towards enhancing civic amenities, ensuring better STP management, and constructing new water storage tanks to meet the growing demands of the ward.