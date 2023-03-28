Home / Cities / Others / Polling for P.A.C today as opposition leader declares candidature

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2023 10:08 AM IST

The public accounts committee is the apex body to scrutinize CAG reports and other issues of the government

Polling to elect members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be held on Tuesday as an extra candidate from the Opposition camp has filed his candidature. Against seven seats for Rajya Sabha members, eight candidates will now be contesting the elections.

Parliament of India. (File Photo)
AAP’s Raghav Chadha, Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil, BJP’s K. Laxman, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Sudhanshu Trivedi, TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and ADMK’s M. Thambidurai are contesting the elections. A senior Trinamool Congress leader said, “One of the Opposition candidates was asked to withdraw his candidature. But he didn’t, resulting in an election.”

The three BJP candidates Laxman, Tiwari and Trivedi are expected to secure an easy win. similarly, the lone Congress candidate Gohil and DMK’s Thiruchi Siva are also set to sail through. “We expect a close contest between Chadha and Thambidurai.

The public accounts committee is the apex body to scrutinize CAG reports and other issues of the government. Formed before Independence, the committee is considered one of the key panels. As a part of parliamentary tradition, the PAC is headed by an Opposition leader-- the current chairman is Congress’ floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

