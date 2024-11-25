Pollution levels in Prayagraj surge as smog, dust worsen conditions for residents

As winter sets in, fog mixed with smoke and dust is causing numerous problems for daily commuters. The reduced visibility in the evenings is a major issue, while the rise in pollution levels is also leading to eye irritation and breathing difficulties for many people. Labourers constructing a pontoon bridge ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, at the bank of Ganga in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

On Saturday, the AQI in Prayagraj was recorded at 133 by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPCB) while it dropped to down to 99 on Sunday. However, in the Nagar Nigam, the AQI was still recorded at 107 in the evening, which falls under ‘poor’ category and poses a risk to people with asthma or respiratory conditions. Two days ago, the AQI in the Jhunsi area spiked to 226, reaching dangerous level.

The haze in Prayagraj is primarily seen in areas like Teliarganj, Civil Lines, Jhunsi, and Nagar Nigam. Experts explain that the mixture of dust, smoke, and fog turns into smog, leading to breathing issues, itching, and other health problems.

Additionally, the smog reduces visibility, particularly at night and during late evenings.

It is worth mentioning that ongoing Mahakumbh-related construction projects, including road widening, the building of a new bridge over the Ganga, and sewer line installations, are contributing to the dust as roads are being dug up. Experts warn that until these projects are completed, air pollution may persist, and individuals with respiratory conditions should take necessary precautions.

Daily commuters have started wearing masks once again to protect themselves from pollutants, leading to 20% increase in sale of masks. General Secretary of Prayagraj Vyapar Mandal Nikhil Malang said the demand for facemasks has surged significantly due to rising dust and increased pollution level.

Pulmonologist Dr Ashutosh Gupta advised that people should avoid exposure to dust in order to prevent respiratory problems and allergies.