Popular cultural event to be back at Magh Mela in Pryagraj after 2 years

After two years, the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) is set to organise the popular cultural event “Chalo Man Ganga Yamuna Teer” at the Magh Mela area from January 18.

The event would continue till January 27 and would be held in sector number 2 of the Mela area, officials said.

Artists from across Uttar Pradesh as well as other states will showcase their regional culture through songs and music on stage, they added.

After two Covid-hit years, the cultural stage at the Magh Mela is all set to witness folk/tribal folk dances, folk songs, light and classical music, classical singing and various dance forms from across the country.

For 9 days, beginning January 18, artists from several states of the North India including U.P., Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh would be presenting their folk art and other cultural performances from 4pm onwards daily.

These include famous Kathak dancer Kumkum Sharma and her team from Lucknow, Kedia brothers from Jharkhand and Bhojpuri singer Umesh and his team from Bihar. The cultural event would begin with the formal inauguration. It will be followed by conch shell blowing performance, Ranappa and Chadhaiyya folk dance by Rajendra Mahapatra and troupe from Odisha. After this, Natua folk dance by Jaggannath Kalindi and team from Purulia West Bengal, Lai Haraoba, Yangta, stick folk dance by artists from Manipur will follow.

Terhtali and Bhavai folk dance and Dhobia folk dance will also be other major attraction at the event. Swasti vacanam, which refers to the recitation of peace mantras to invoke gods and seek their blessings, will be recited by seven Batuk Brahmins of the Saudamini Sanskrit College, Prayagraj.

The event will conclude with Dhanush Yagya by Kunwar Tej Bhanu Singh of Ramlila Committee, Gohri, Prayagraj.

Director, NCZCC, Prayagraj Suresh Sharma said, “Magh Mela has a very rich tradition of cultural presentations and several local artistes are also given an opportunity to perform on stage. With its resumption, pilgrims, especially the younger generation would get an opportunity to witness the rich cultural heritage of the country and these artforms would again start discovering their patrons in these events.”