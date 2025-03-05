Post-Kumbh cleanup: 8,500 workers, 500 machines on a mission

Even as a massive cleanup operation is underway inthe mela area after the conclusion of Mahakumbh-2025 by the Prayagraj Mela Authority, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated an extensive post-fair sanitation drive in Sangam city as well. From ongoing cleaning activities in Prayagraj (HT)

This special seven-day campaign, running until March 7, primarily targets plastic waste, discarded clothing and non-biodegradable materials. To execute this, the corporation has deployed approximately 8,500 sanitation workers, along with over 500 machines, including hopper tippers, municipal officials informed.

A key aspect of this initiative is daily evidence-based reporting to ensure transparency and accountability, they claimed.

PMC officials emphasised that this campaign is designed to restore the city’s cleanliness after the Mahakumbh and enhance the overall urban environment.

“Sanitation workers have been assigned in two shifts, focusing on key locations such as parking areas, roads, holding zones, streets, and residential neighborhoods. The cleaning effort extends to major thoroughfares, including areas around the Triveni Sangam, Arail Bandh Road, Mirzapur Road, Rewa Road, Sahson Road, GT Road, Phaphamau Road, and Kanpur Road—locations that experienced heavy footfall during the mela and are now being prioritized for cleaning,” said Chandra Mohan Garg, municipal commissioner, Prayagraj.

Thousands of vehicles parked, lakhs stayed in holding areas

Additional municipal commissioner Deependra Yadav said 78 designated parking sites were set up during Mahakumbh-2025, accommodating thousands of vehicles.

Devotees who arrived at these sites generated significant waste, including leftover food, empty water bottles, polythene and other discarded items. In several places, open areas were also misused as makeshift toilets, he shared.

Additionally, holding areas at locations like Khusro Bagh, University Road, Crosthwaite College, and Prayagraj Junction saw an influx of nearly 1 lakh visitors. Despite regular cleaning efforts, these areas accumulated substantial waste. Now, a dedicated workforce of 200 sanitation workers has been deployed in two shifts to conduct an intensive clean-up to ensure complete sanitation of these sites, the official said.

Fogging, anti-larvae spraying to control mosquitoes

In addition to waste management, the drive also includes targeted mosquito control measures. The focus remains on removing plastic, discarded clothing, and other non-biodegradable waste that cannot be easily disposed of. To manage this waste efficiently, additional measures have been implemented to ensure proper disposal.

Furthermore, considering the upcoming Holi festival and the need to control mosquito breeding, fogging and anti-larvae spraying are also being carried out in localities adjoining the mela area, including Naini, Jhunsi, Allahpur, and Teliarganj.

These areas are particularly prone to mosquito infestations, and proactive steps are being taken to prevent any health hazards for residents. Seven vehicle-mounted and 20 cycle-mounted fogging machines have been deployed for this purpose, said the additional municipal commissioner.

Sanitation drive at Boat Club, selfie points

The clean-up operation is also being undertaken at the Boat Club and various selfie points across the city. Municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said this initiative will not only improve the city’s aesthetics but also raise public awareness about cleanliness. The goal is to restore Prayagraj to a pristine state.

As part of the campaign, all 100 municipal wards will undergo internal cleaning, including alleyways and drains. For this, 6,400 safai mitras have been deployed, along with 200 hopper tippers and 24 refuse compactors for efficient waste collection and disposal, he shared.

Real-time monitoring and cross-verification

To ensure the effectiveness of this drive, real-time monitoring is being conducted, with evidence-based reporting in place, said officials.

Daily documentation, including photographs, videos, and reports, is being maintained to track progress. Additionally, 50 Urban Learning Internship Program (TULIP) interns have been engaged to cross-verify and validate the work done. The compiled reports will then be analysed in coordination with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) control room for real-time monitoring and resolution of issues, said PMC officials.