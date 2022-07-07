Postman shot at by uncle over petty dispute

A man shot at his 28-year-old nephew over a petty dispute in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday morning. The injured man who is a postman, was admitted to the hospital. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace and arrest him, police said.

According to reports, resident of Tiara village under Pipri police station Nityanand Mishra (28) is a postman. On Wednesday morning, Nityanand had a dispute with his uncle Azad Babu over tying his goats on the gate. After a heated argument, Azad Babu took out his licenced gun and opened fire on Nityanand that resulted in bullet injuries to his legs. Panic prevailed in the village after the incident.

Pipri police reached the spot and admitted the postman to the district hospital. Police said that an FIR has been registered in this connection and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused. His gun licence will also be cancelled, police added.