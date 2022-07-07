Postman shot at by uncle over petty dispute
A man shot at his 28-year-old nephew over a petty dispute in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday morning. The injured man who is a postman, was admitted to the hospital. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace and arrest him, police said.
According to reports, resident of Tiara village under Pipri police station Nityanand Mishra (28) is a postman. On Wednesday morning, Nityanand had a dispute with his uncle Azad Babu over tying his goats on the gate. After a heated argument, Azad Babu took out his licenced gun and opened fire on Nityanand that resulted in bullet injuries to his legs. Panic prevailed in the village after the incident.
Pipri police reached the spot and admitted the postman to the district hospital. Police said that an FIR has been registered in this connection and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused. His gun licence will also be cancelled, police added.
Yogi: Covid under control but need to remain alert
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control, yet the people and health machinery should remain alert and careful. The changing circumstances pertaining to Covid should be closely monitored, he said. The CM said last month's positivity rate was 0.46%. At present, the active Covid cases tally in the state was 2,401. The Covid vaccination campaign was entering the final phase in the state.
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50
The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by Rs 50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay Rs 1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 1040.50. Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from Rs 382.50 to Rs 400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 741.50 will now be procured at Rs 777.
Jal Sansthan tests water supply after diarrhoea outbreak in UP’s Fatehpur village
Team of Jal Sansthan officials visited Fatehpur village in sector B of Aliganj after a diarrhoea outbreak allegedly due to the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the area. Jal Sansthan's acting general manager Ram Kailash said a complaint was received on the phone on July 5 (Tuesday) that under Zone-3, the water supply was contaminated. Kailash said, however, while checking the water connections in the locality, we found two connections passing through a drain.
CR to install long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations
With each passing day, travelling in the local trains has become a task for Mumbaiites in the monsoon season. To make it convenient and bring relief for the passengers from getting wet while boarding the locals, the Central Railway has planned to put up a long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations. These long-span structures will be similar to the roof cover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Improve DIKSHA App usage in Uttar Pradesh: DG School Edu to BSAs
The DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app is still not being used by all the teachers/children/parents of government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh. This came to light in a review done by the state's basic education department. Teachers and headmasters are to be tasked with creating awareness volunteers at the village level for the purpose. Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said those children or parents, not connected yet to the updated Diksha App, should download it.
