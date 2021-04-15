Postponement of board exams to hit admissions at DU, foreign varsities

New Delhi: With the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) postponing Class 12 exams at least till June on Wednesday, officials at several Delhi universities said the admission process for undergraduate courses will be delayed by a few months this year.

CBSE on Wednesday postponed Class 12 exams in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic across the country. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

HT reported on Wednesday that the Delhi University will wait for the majority of the education boards in the country to complete their Class 12 exams before starting the admission process. DU’s dean of admissions Pinki Sharma said, “The majority of aspirants in DU are from CBSE-affiliated schools and that’s why our admission process is directly linked with CBSE exams. It’s natural that the admission process will get delayed by a few months again this year.”

Last year, the registration process began in June, and the first cut-off was announced in October, due to the lockdown. The academic session, which normally begins in DU in July, began in November last year.

The university is also planning to adopt Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) from this year for admission to various undergraduate courses, and waiting for the Centre to notify the test. Under the new system, the test score and Class 12 marks both will be considered for admission to undergraduate courses at DU. A senior official at the university said, “In case the CBSE Class 12 exams get cancelled like Class 10 due to the pandemic, then we will have to come up with some other admission criteria this year. But that’s an extreme situation. We will wait and watch now.”

Mahesh Verma, vice-chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University or IP University that conducts the admission process through entrance exams, said, “There will be a ripple effect of the postponement of CBSE exam on our admission process. It happened last year also. We completed our admission process between late December. Though we conduct entrance exams for admission to different courses, but an aspirant has to have a minimum percentage of marks in Class 12 to be eligible to write the exam. So, we will wait in the best interest of students.”

Officials at Jamia Millia Islamia, which also conducts entrance tests for undergraduate admissions, said they will also have to push forward their admission process with the CBSE postponing Class 12 exams. Jamia Registrar Nazim Hussain said, “The university has also decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams of its own schools. This will definitely delay the admission process by some months. It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now.”

Some private universities, meanwhile, have altered their admission process in the wake of the pandemic. A spokesperson at Shiv Nadar University said, “Our admission process largely remains unaffected by the CBSE decision. In the wake of the pandemic, we altered our admission process last year. We are making provisional admission offers to candidates based on their performance in the remotely-proctored entrance tests and personal interviews. Selected candidates need to secure a stipulated minimum percentage in Class 12 board exams to secure admission, which can be updated whenever the results are declared.”

She added that those applying to universities in the UK may face some problems since there the admission is offered only after the submission of class 12 marks.